Coffee County CHS Softball Needs Extra Innings to Beat Warren County

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to McMinnville on Monday night to take on Warren County in a game you heard here on Thunder Radio. Warren County pushed across 2 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to force extra innings. The Lady Raiders pushed across a run in the 8th inning to get a 7 to 6 non-district win.
After pushing across a run in the top of the first, Warren County built a 4 to 2 lead going into the 5th inning. Coffee bounced back to lead 6 to 4 before Warren County tied the game in the 7th. In the 8th inning, Ashley Evans hit an RBI double to lift the Lady Raiders to their 3rd straight win.
Coffee County banged out 16 hits in the game, but 5 Lady Raider errors allowed 5 unearned runs. Katie Rutledge got the start in the circle going 5 innings and striking out 4. At the plate, Rutledge had 3 singles, scored 3 times and drove in 2 to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Justus Turner also hit 3 singles while Kiya Ferrell had a triple, a single and an RBI and Evans finished with a single and a double and 1 RBI.
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Columbia for a district game. That game begins at 6:30 PM at Terry Floyd Field.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/