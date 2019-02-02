Coffee County CHS Softball Gets First Scrimmage Action of the Year on Saturday

The Coffee County CHS softball team got their first scrimmage action of the year on Saturday as they traveled to Hendersonville. Coffee County got in 18 innings of work as they tangled with 5 different opponents. The Lady Raiders tinkered with their lineup combinations as they went 2 and 3 on the day.
Coffee County opened against Blackman as they were held to 1 hit in a 10 to 1 loss to Blackman. Haley Richardson had the lone hit as she laced a double. Ashley Evans scored the lone Lady Raider run on a Gracie Pippenger ground out. Coffee County bounced back with a 5 to 1 win over Beech. Keri Munn got the win in the circle as she struck out 4 in 4 innings of work. Munn also had a double and a single with 4 RBI. Coffee County followed that up with a 9 to 4 win over Gallatin. Richardson got the win in the circle and had a home run. Kiya Ferrell had a pair of hits and scored twice.
The Lady Raiders closed out the day with a pair of losses. Against Westmoreland, Coffee County surrendered 7 unearned runs in a loss. Ferrell had a double and a single and 1 RBI. Kyla Craig drove in 2 runs with a double. A late rally against Spring Hill came up short in a 4 to 3 loss. Katie Rutledge finished with a triple and a single and 1 RBI. Haidyn Campbell added a pair of singles.
Coffee County will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Shelbyville for a scrimmage playday. Thunder Radio will post the schedule later on this week.