Coffee County CHS Softball Falls to Lawrence County on Sunday

The Coffee County CHS softball welcomed Lawrence County to Terry Floyd Field on Sunday. Sunday was set aside as Senior Day as the six Lady Raiders were honored prior to the game. A poor defensive performance by Coffee County cost them a regular season district title as they fell to the visits Lady Cats 5 to 0.
Six errors allowed Lawrence County plate 5 unearned runs in only Coffee County’s 2nd district loss of the season. Offensively, the Lady Raiders banged out 3 extra base hits but could not string together hits especially I clutch situations. Keri Munn, Gracie Pippenger and Justus Turner all ripped doubles while Erin Ferrell had Coffee County’s only other hit. Munn went the distance in the circle as she struck out 12 to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Next up for the Lady Raiders will be the District 8AAA tournament in Shelbyville. The Lady Raiders first round opponent and game time will be announced on Monday.
