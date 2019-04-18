«

Coffee County CHS Softball Edges Lincoln County

Haidyn Campbell of CHS softball

Coming off a big win over Tullahoma on Tuesday, the Coffee County CHS softball team hosted Lincoln County on Wednesday night.   In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders used a 3 run 2nd inning to capture the 3 to 2 win.

Lincoln County got on the board first in the top of the 2nd inning with a run.  In the bottom half of the frame, the Lady Raiders answered with 3 runs, highlighted by a 2 RBI double from Haidyn Campbell.  Lincoln County scored a run in the 3rd to make it a one game but could not get the equalizer.

The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Kiya Ferrell who had 3 singles.  Campbell finished with a double, a single and 2 RBI as she was tabbed the Crazy Daisies player of the game.  Katie Rutledge had a triple and an RBI single while Sarah West ripped a double.  Keri Munn got the win in the corcle as she scattered 6 hits and struck out 3.

Coffee County is back in action on Thursday, weather permitting, when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Lady Cats in a makeup game.  First pitch is set for 5 PM.

