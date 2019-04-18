Coffee County CHS Softball Edges Lincoln County

Coming off a big win over Tullahoma on Tuesday, the Coffee County CHS softball team hosted Lincoln County on Wednesday night. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders used a 3 run 2nd inning to capture the 3 to 2 win.
Lincoln County got on the board first in the top of the 2nd inning with a run. In the bottom half of the frame, the Lady Raiders answered with 3 runs, highlighted by a 2 RBI double from Haidyn Campbell. Lincoln County scored a run in the 3rd to make it a one game but could not get the equalizer.
The Lady Raiders were led in hitting by Kiya Ferrell who had 3 singles. Campbell finished with a double, a single and 2 RBI as she was tabbed the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Katie Rutledge had a triple and an RBI single while Sarah West ripped a double. Keri Munn got the win in the corcle as she scattered 6 hits and struck out 3.
Coffee County is back in action on Thursday, weather permitting, when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Lady Cats in a makeup game. First pitch is set for 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/