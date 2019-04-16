«

»

Coffee County CHS Softball Blasts Tullahoma

Justus Turner of CHS softball

Hosting their fiercest rival Tullahoma, the Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed Tullahoma to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night.  In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders broke open a scoreless game with a 4 run 4th inning as they cruised to a 6 to 0 win.

The Lady Raiders left base runners stranded in each of the first 3 innings before breaking through in the 4th.  In the 4th inning, Coffee County sent 8 batters to the plate scoring 4 runs highlighted by a bases loaded triple off the bat of Ashley Evans.  Coffee County added a pair of insurance runs in the 5th inning to improve to 6 and 1 in district play.

Keri Munn was outstanding in the circle as she struck out 11 allowing only 4 hits.  The Lady Raiders stroked 10 hits including triples by Evans and Katie Rutledge and a double by Haidyn Campbell.  Justus Turner had a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.  Haley Richardson also finished with a pair of singles.

Coffee County will be back at home on Wednesday night as they play host to Lincoln County.  First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field.  Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast with Lucky Knott on the call.  Our pregame show will begin around 6:50.

Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/