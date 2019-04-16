Coffee County CHS Softball Blasts Tullahoma

Hosting their fiercest rival Tullahoma, the Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed Tullahoma to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Raiders broke open a scoreless game with a 4 run 4th inning as they cruised to a 6 to 0 win.
The Lady Raiders left base runners stranded in each of the first 3 innings before breaking through in the 4th. In the 4th inning, Coffee County sent 8 batters to the plate scoring 4 runs highlighted by a bases loaded triple off the bat of Ashley Evans. Coffee County added a pair of insurance runs in the 5th inning to improve to 6 and 1 in district play.
Keri Munn was outstanding in the circle as she struck out 11 allowing only 4 hits. The Lady Raiders stroked 10 hits including triples by Evans and Katie Rutledge and a double by Haidyn Campbell. Justus Turner had a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Haley Richardson also finished with a pair of singles.
Coffee County will be back at home on Wednesday night as they play host to Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast with Lucky Knott on the call. Our pregame show will begin around 6:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/