Coffee County CHS Softball Blanks Shelbyville on Tuesday Night

Coffee County CHS softball team welcomed district foe Shelbyville to Terry Floyd Field on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders plated 4 runs in the 5th inning to blow open a tight game. Coffee County went on to grab a 5 to 0 win.
The Lady Raiders plated a run in the bottom of the 1st inning when Keri Munn laced an RBI single up the middle to score Katie Rutledge. The score remained 1 to 0 as Munn pitched masterfully allowing the Lady Raider bats to light up in the 5th inning. Five hits plated 4 runs for Coffee County highlighted by a 2 RBI single from Keri Munn and an RBI double from Haley Richardson.
Munn finished the game with a pair of hits and 3 RBI. Katie Rutledge had a double and 2 singles and scored twice while Haidyn Campbell had 3 singles. Munn scattered 6 hits for the shutout win as she struck out 8.
The Lady Raiders are back at home on Thursday when they play host to Lawrence County for Senior Night. First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will have the play by play beginning with the pregame show at 6:50.