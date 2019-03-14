Coffee County CHS Softball Blanks Moore County on Wednesday Night

The Coffee County CHS softball team traveled to Lynchburg on Wednesday night to take on Moore County. For the 2nd straight night, a solid defensive effort and good pitching was the formula for the win. The Lady Raiders defeated Moore County by a final score of 3 to 0.
On the night, Coffee County pounded out 7 hits including a pair of doubles at the plate. Defensively, the Lady Raiders committed no errors and Coffee County pitcher Keri Munn tossed a 3 hitter walking only 1 batter. Coffee County coach Brandon McWhorter had this to say about his defense and pitching:
The Lady Raiders pushed across 2 runs in the top of the first inning as Sarah West laced a double to left field to score Katie Rutledge and Ashley Evans. Pinch hitter Kiya Ferrell knocked in the other run with a double in the 6th inning. Rutledge and Olivia Evans each finished the game with a pair of hits for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders are back on the road on Monday when they travel to McMinnville to take on Warren County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that game as Lucky Knott will have the play by play. First pitch is set for 5 PM with the pregame show scheduled for 4:55. Coach Brandon McWhorter will also be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday morning at 10 from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.