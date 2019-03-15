Coffee County CHS Soccer Opens Tournament Play in Gatlinburg

The Coffee County CHS soccer team opened play in the Smoky Mountain Cup Tournament in Gatlinburg on Friday. Opening up against Henry County, the Coffee County defense got shut out for the 2nd game in a row. Coffee County fell by a final score of 3 to 0.
Henry County grabbed a pair of first half goals as they scored in the 18th and 36th minutes to carry a 2 nil lead into halftime. The Patriots added a 2nd half goal to drop Coffee County to 1 and 2 on the young season.
Coffee County will be back in action on Saturday for a pair of games. The Red Raiders will open play at 9 AM as they take on Seymour High School. Coffee County will finish tournament play at 2:30 PM when they take on Morristown West. Both game times listed are Eastern time and the games will take place Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg.