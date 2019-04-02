Coffee County CHS Soccer Grabs Win over Franklin County in Home Opener

Hosting their first regular season home match of the year, the Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed district foe Franklin County to the Raider Soccer Field on Tuesday. The Raider defense pitched a shutout as Coffee County grabbed the 1 nil district win.
After playing for more than an hour, Coffee County got on the board with less than 10 minutes remaining. Francesco Alzate got an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute to provide all the offense the Red Raiders would need. The win levels the Raiders record in district play at 1 and 1.
The Red Raiders are back at home on Thursday when they welcome DeKalb County to the Raider Soccer Field. That match will kick off at 7 PM.