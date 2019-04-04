Coffee County CHS Soccer Gets Last Minute Win over DeKalb County

The Coffee County CHS soccer team welcomed DeKalb County to Carden-Jarrell Field on Thursday night for a non-district friendly. A pair of goals by Felix Salinas helped lift the Raiders to a 2 to 1.
Salinas put Coffee County on the board in the first half as he netted a pass from Briggs Haithcock to make the score 1 to 0. DeKalb County tied the match to send it to intermission leveled at 1. It appeared the match was going to end as a draw until Salinas scored in the final minute to lift the Red Raiders to their 2nd straight win.
The Red Raiders return to district action on Tuesday when they travel to Fayetteville to take on Lincoln County. That district match will kick off at 7 PM.