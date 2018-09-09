Coffee County CHS Soccer Finishes 1 and 2 at Chattanooga Tournament

The Lady Raider soccer team of Coffee County traveled to Chattanooga Christian School on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Chattanooga Christian Invitational. Facing some of their best competition of the year, the Lady Raiders finished the tournament with a record of 1 and 2.
Coffee County opened tournament play in Chattanooga on Friday against Knoxville Catholic. The Lady Irish outshot Coffee County 13 to 3 as they converted 3 second half goals for the 3 nil win. Reyna Flores had the only Coffee County shot on goal.
The Lady Raiders opened play on Saturday against the host Lady Chargers of Chattanooga Christian. The host Chargers got a pair of quick goals just before the half to take a 3 to 0 lead into intermission. Chattanooga Christian got another goal in the 2nd half to get the 4 to 0 win. Coffee County was outshot 15 to 7 in the match as Allie Amado had 2 shots on frame. Freshman keeper Lucy Riddle finished with 7 saves.
In the final game Saturday afternoon, the Lady Raiders rallied for a 3 to 1 win against Anderson County. The Lady Raider defense did a better job holding the Lady Mavericks to 3 shots. The Lady Raiders got goals from Reyna Flores, Britny Hernandez and Maddy Jones in the win. Allie Amado assisted on all 3 goals for Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders return to action on Tuesday night as they welcome Columbia to the Raider Soccer Field. That district match will get underway at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the action as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series. Our live pregame show gets underway at 6:45 PM.