Coffee County CHS Soccer Fights to Draw with Franklin County

The Coffee County CHS soccer ventured to Winchester on Thursday night looking to break a 3 game district losing streak. Single goals in each half resulted in a draw for the district rivals.
I)n the 15th minute, Briggs Haithcock converted a pass from Clinton Ferrell to make it 1 to 0. Emilio Martinez had a secondary assist. In the second half, Franklin County leveled the match with a goal in the 55th minute and that is how the match ended.
The Red Raiders return home on Tuesday for a match with Lincoln County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Kickoff is set for 7 PM, Jonathan Oliver will have the play by play beginning at 6:50.