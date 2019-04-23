Coffee County CHS Soccer Falls to Lincoln County in Tuesday Thriller

On a night set aside to retire the jersey of former Red Raider Ben Reid, the Coffee County CHS soccer team hosted Lincoln County. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the visiting Falcons used a pair of set plays to grab a 2 nil halftime lead. Lincoln County went on to claim the 2 to 1 win.
Lincoln County got a pair of goals in the first half off a pair of corner kicks. The Falcons scored the first goal in the 7th minute and added the second goal in the 40th minute. The Raiders got on the board in the 61st minute when Briggs Haithcock scored off a corner kick from Felix Salinas. Coffee County matched the physical play of Lincoln County down the stretch but could not get the equalizer.
The Raiders are on the road on Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville for a district match. Opening kick is set for 7 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/