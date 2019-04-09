Coffee County CHS Soccer Edged by Lincoln County

The Coffee County Central High School soccer team traveled to Fayetteville on Tuesday to take on district rival Lincoln County. After a scoreless first half, the teams combined for 3 goals in the second half. Unfortunately, the Falcons got 2 of them as they dropped Coffee County 2 to 1.
Lincoln County got goals in the 47th and 65th minutes to take a 2 nil lead. Briggs Haithcock found the back of the net in the 79th minute to avoid the shutout. Haithcock connected on a free kick from just outside the 18 yard box for the Raider goal.
Coffee County will be back at home on Thursday night when they play host to district rival Shelbyville. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the Gilley Crane Hometown Sports Series. Opening kick is set for 7 PM, Jonathan Oliver will have the call beginning with the pregame show at 6:50.