Coffee County CHS Releases 2019-2020 Basketball Schedule

The Coffee County Central High School basketball teams released their 2019-2020 schedules on Monday. The season is set to begin on November 22nd and 23rd with 2 days of Hall of Champions games at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The regular season is set to wrap up with a home game against Tullahoma on February 13th. This year’s district tournament will take place at Lincoln County High School
In addition the normal district opponents(Tullahoma, Shelbyville, Franklin County, Columbia, Lincoln County and Lawrence County), the upcoming schedule features the addition of some familiar non-district opponents from years past. Coffee County will take on White County in a home and home series. The Lady Raiders will play Riverdale in a single game at home and Baylor in a single game on the road in the upcoming season. Both teams will also travel to Grundy County on December 9th and Warren County is once again on the schedule for a home and home series.
The Red Raiders will once again host their Christmas Classic Tournament. The Lady Raiders will play in the Cannon County Tournament on Thanksgiving weekend and the Riverdale Christmas Tournament. Both Raider teams are looking to improve on regular season District 8AAA championships and Region 4AAA tournament appearances.
Coach Joe Pat Cope will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast each Saturday morning at 10 AM LIVE from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.