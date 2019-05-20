«

Coffee County CHS Red Raider Tennis Team Season Comes to a Close

Members of the district champion Red Raider tennis team. From left to right – Landon Booth, Benedict Edinger, Jaden Talley, Johnathan Welch, Jonah Rollman and coach Josh Inzer. [Photo by Janice Talley]

The Coffee County Red Raider tennis team traveled to Murfreesboro to square off against Central Magnet in the Region Team Tournament.  Entering the match with a season record of 13 and 0, the Red Raiders needed a win to advance to their first ever sectional berth.  The Raiders season came to a close as they were swept by the Tigers of Central Magnet.

The Raiders dropped their first 4 singles matches to end the match early.  Playing the best of 3 sets, Benedict Edinger lost in straight sets (0-6 & 0-6).  Jayden Talley lost in straight sets(0 & 2), Jonah Rollman fell (0 & 0) and Welch lost (0 & 1).

Next up for the Raider tennis team is the region singles/doubles tournament.  Only Coffee County’s Benedict Edinger qualified for the region tournament.  Edinger will compete in the region tournament on Monday at 2 PM in the Adams Tennis Complex at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro.