Coffee County CHS Red Raider Tennis Team Season Comes to a Close
Members of the district champion Red Raider tennis team. From left to right – Landon Booth, Benedict Edinger, Jaden Talley, Johnathan Welch, Jonah Rollman and coach Josh Inzer. [Photo by Janice Talley]
The Coffee County Red Raider tennis team traveled to Murfreesboro to square off against Central Magnet in the Region Team Tournament. Entering the match with a season record of 13 and 0, the Red Raiders needed a win to advance to their first ever sectional berth. The Raiders season came to a close as they were swept by the Tigers of Central Magnet.
The Raiders dropped their first 4 singles matches to end the match early. Playing the best of 3 sets, Benedict Edinger lost in straight sets (0-6 & 0-6). Jayden Talley lost in straight sets(0 & 2), Jonah Rollman fell (0 & 0) and Welch lost (0 & 1).
Next up for the Raider tennis team is the region singles/doubles tournament. Only Coffee County’s Benedict Edinger qualified for the region tournament. Edinger will compete in the region tournament on Monday at 2 PM in the Adams Tennis Complex at Old Fort Park in Murfreesboro.