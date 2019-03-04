Coffee County CHS Names Athletes of the Month

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department has partnered with Jiffy Burger restaurant to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that our student-athletes put into their sports. At the end of each month, each in-season head coach will be able to submit the name of one athlete who had a standout performance and demonstrated excellent leadership during that month. The head coaches and the administration will be given the opportunity to vote for one male and one female athlete to be named athlete of the month.
Last week, the CHS athletic department announced the selection of Darius Rozier and Bella Vinson as the student-athletes of the month for the month of January.
Darius is a senior captain for the Red Raider basketball team who led the team in scoring for the 2018-2019 season. Darius was named the District 8AAA Player of the Year. Darius was also selected to the District 8AAA All-Tournament and Region 4AAA All-Tournament teams.
Bella is a sophomore member of the Lady Raider basketball team who was among the team leaders in scoring for the 2018-2019 season. Bella was named the District 8AAA Player of the Year. Bella was also selected to the District 8AAA All-Tournament and Region 4AAA All-Tournament teams.
Congratulations to Darius and Bella!