Coffee County CHS Names Athletes of the Month for March

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department has partnered with Jiffy Burger restaurant to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that our student-athletes put into their sports. At the end of each month, each in-season head coach will be able to submit the name of one athlete who had a standout performance and demonstrated excellent leadership during that month. The head coaches and the administration will be given the opportunity to vote for one male and one female athlete to be named athlete of the month.
Last week, the CHS athletic department announced the selection of Tanner Hulvey and Haley Richardson as the student-athletes of the month for the month of March.
Haley is a senior captain for the Lady Raider softball team who plays first base and pitches. She is also among the team leaders in several offensive categories. Richardson was also a member of the CHS Swim team.
Tanner is a junior member of the Red Raider track team. Tanner is a sprinter and also serves as the sprint captain. In addition to track, Tanner has been a member of the CHS football team.
Congratulations to Haley and Tanner!