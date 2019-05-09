Coffee County CHS Lady Raider Basketball to Host Camp

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team will host the 2019 Lil Raider Camp on Tuesday, May 28th thru Thursday May 31st. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 15 and will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Campers will be placed in groups by age and skill level and will work on basketball fundamental with head coach Joe Pat Cope and assistant coach Matt Vinson as well as Coffee County Middle School coach George Pearson and former and current Raiders and Lady Raiders. Each kid will receive a camp t-shirt. Cost is $60 per player. Registration will be held at the CHS gym on Saturday, May 11th from 9 to 11 AM. For more information, contact Joe Pat Cope at: copej@k12coffee.net