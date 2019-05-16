Coffee County CHS Football to Host Tailgate Party

The Coffee County Red Raider football team will wrap up spring practice on Friday and they are inviting the public to the CHS football practice field. New head coach Doug Greene will conclude his first spring session with an open practice, controlled scrimmage and Coffee County fans are invited to get their first look at this fall’s Red Raider team. There will also be a tailgate party with festivities set to begin at 5:30 PM. The event will be held at the Raider practice field, behind the fieldhouse at Coffee County Central High School. Fans are urged to bring a lawn chair and a friend and come out to support the Red Raiders.