Coffee County CHS Football Team Hosts Fundraiser on Saturday

The Coffee County Central High School football team, along with the Red Raider Quarterback Club, will partner with Al White Ford/Lincoln on Saturday for an important fund raising event. The Red Raiders will participate in the “Lincoln Driven to Give Event” in the parking lot of the former Southern Family Market located on Hillsboro Blvd near the Al White dealership. The event will take place from 9 AM to 4 PM and the public is encouraged to pitch in to help.
Persons are asked to come by the lot on Saturday and register for a 15 minute test drive of a variety of new Lincoln vehicles. For every test drive, the Quarterback Club will receive a donation from the Lincoln Motor Company. Those test driving will submit to a short survey and are under no obligation to purchase a car. In fact, no salesperson will be present so this test drive is indeed a no-obligation event. Persons registering to test drive must be at least 18 years of age and test drives are limited to one driver per household. Folks wishing to participate only need to bring their driver’s license and there is no charge to take the test drive. Please come out and spend 20 minutes of your time to help out on Saturday.