Coffee County CHS Basketball Teams Each Capture 8th Consecutive Win on Monday

Perfect in January! That is what the Coffee County Central High School basketball teams accomplished on Monday night at the Patch against Lincoln County. In a pair of games originally scheduled for Tuesday, both Coffee County teams captured their 8th straight win as each strengthened their hold on 1st place in the district standings. The Lady Raiders got a buzz-beating shot from Bella Vinson to pull off a stunning 50 to 49 win. The Red Raiders dominated in the 2nd half as they rolled to a 55 to 35 win over the Falcons.
In a 1 point game with 1.9 seconds to go, Lincoln County missed a free throw and the Lady Raiders immediately called timeout. Jenna Garretson threw the inbounds pass from the Lincoln County baseline to the top of the key on the Coffee County end. Bella Vinson grabbed the pass and hit a turnaround jumper just ahead of the final horn to improve the Lady Raiders record to 23 and 3 on the year and 9 and 0 in district play.
Vinson finished the game with 24 points, including the dramatic game winner, to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Abby Morgan finished with 10 points while Jenna Garretson added 7 points. The win means that the Lady Raiders can finish no worse than 2nd place in the district and guarantees them a region tournament berth.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 10 to 0 lead in the 1st quarter and never trailed Lincoln County. After taking an 8 point lead into the halftime break, Coffee County held the Falcons to 15 points in the 2nd half to get the season sweep over Lincoln County.
Coffee County was led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 23 points. Harley Hinshaw added 7 points while Shawn Anderson chipped in 6. For his strong game, Rozier was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The win moves the Raiders record to 16 and 4 overall and 8 and 1 in district play. The sweep over Lincoln County gives the Raiders a 2 game lead in the district standing with 3 games left to play and also guarantees the Raiders a region tournament berth.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be back at home on Friday in their final home game of the year. Coffee County will welcome Tullahoma to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym for Senior Night. The Lady Raiders game will tip-off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50. Senior Night activities will take place between games.