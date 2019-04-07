Coffee County CHS Baseball Splits Saturday Games in Rebel Classic

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team closed out play on Saturday in the Rebel Classic with a record of 1 and 1. Playing a pair of games at home, Coffee County opened the day with a 7 to 0 thrashing of Notre Dame. The Red Raiders closed out the day with a 4 to 0 loss to Station Camp.
In Saturday’s opening game, Coffee County plated 5 runs in the first inning and got a complete game shut from pitcher Zack Milan to earn the win. Milan struck out 6 over 7 innings while scattering 5 hits. Hayden Skipper dialed long distance as he blasted a home run and added a single and 2 RBI on the day. Kyle Farless added a single and Kael McCall had an RBI double.
In Saturday’s finale, Coffee County was stymied by the Bison pitching as they only got 1 baserunner past 2nd base. Station Camp got 3 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to provide all the margin they would need. Coffee County managed just 4 hits as McCall laced a double for the Red Raiders lone base hit.
The Red Raiders return to district action on Tuesday when they welcome Shelbyville to Powers Field. That game is the first of back to back district contests. First pitch is set for 5:30 PM at Powers Field and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Lucky Knott will have the play by play call beginning with the pregame show at 5:20.