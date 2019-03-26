Coffee County CHS Baseball Pounds Lawrence County

The Coffee County Central High School baseball team welcomed Lawrence County to Powers Field on Tuesday night. After struggling to string together hits thus far this season, the Red Raiders exploded out of their slump with 13 hits in just 4 at-bats. Coffee County got their first district win of the year in an 11 to 1 win over Lawrence County.
After stranding a runner at 3rd base in the first inning, Coffee County snapped out of their early season funk in a big way on the 2nd inning. Using 7 hits and an error, the Raiders plated 7 runs to put the Cats on their heels. Lawrence County got their lone run in the 3rd inning but it was nto enough to stop the Marcy Rule win by Coffee County.
Hayden Skipper pitched all 5 innings giving up 3 hits and 1 earned run while striking out 10. At the plate, Skipper had a pair of doubles and a pair of RBI. Braden Brown was 3 for 3 on the night with 2 doubles and 3 runs driven in. Skipper and Brown were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Bryson Hullett had a double and a single while Noah Bradshaw had a pair of singles
Coffee County will hit the road on Wednesday as they travel to Lawrenceburg to take on the Wildcats in the 2nd game of the season series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/