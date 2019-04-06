Coffee County CHS Baseball Loses in Friday Nail-Biter

The Coffee County CHS baseball team opened up play in the Rebel Classic on Friday night as they hosted games at Powers Field. Coffee County squared off against defending state runner-up Brentwood. The visiting Bruins pushed across a run in the 7th inning to get a 2 to 1 win and foil the Raiders upset attempt.
Coffee County got a run in the 1st inning as Hayden Skipper ripped an RBI double to plate Braden Brown who led off the frame with a walk. Brown got the loss on the mound as he allowed 7 hits while striking out 6 in a heroic pitching performance. Owen Neel had a single as the Raiders were held to 2 hits in the game.
The Red Raiders will be back at home on Saturday for a pair games. The Red Raiders will take on Notre Dame at 10 AM and Station Camp at 3 PM. Both games will be held at Powers Field.