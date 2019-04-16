Coffee County CHS Baseball Holds Off Franklin County

The Coffee County CHS baseball welcomed district Franklin County to Powers Field on Tuesday. Coming off a split with Tullahoma, and a 3 and 1 record in this past weekend’s tournament, the Red Raiders were looking to keep the momentum alive in their final district series of the season. The Red Raiders held off a 7th inning rally to capture a 4 to 3 win.
The Red Raiders scored single runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings before adding a 2 spot in the 4th to seize a 4 to 0 lead. Coffee County made the most of their 7 hits in that 3 inning span and got a dominant pitching performance from Hayden Skipper. Skipper allowed only 2 hits while striking out 9 in his 6 innings of work for the win. The Coffee County bullpen surrendered 3 runs prior to Griffin Meeker coming to the mound to get the final 3 outs and the save.
At the plate, Skipper had a double and a triple and drove in 1 run. Kael McCall added a pair of singles with 1 RBI.
The Raiders will travel to Winchester on Wednesday for game #2 in the series. First pitch is set for 6 PM at the Gamble Sports Complex.