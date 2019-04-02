Coffee County CHS Baseball Falls to Tullahoma

Hosting their fiercest rival Tullahoma on Tuesday, the Coffee County Central High School baseball team returned to district play. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders jumped on the Wildcats early only to see Tullahoma rally to capture the 16 to 3 win.
Coffee County jumped out to a 3 to 0 lead in the first inning as they used a double, 2 singles and 2 walks to grab the early lead. An error and an apparent missed call by the field umpire in the 3rd inning seemed to stunt the Raiders momentum. Tullahoma scored once in the 3rd before adding 15 runs in the next 4 innings to grab the win.
Bryson Hullett and Hayden Skipper each finished the game with doubles as Hullett’s RBI double in the first inning drove in the last Coffee County run. Bryson Hullett was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
The Red Raiders travel to Tullahoma on Wednesday night for the 2nd game in the season series. First pitch is set for 6 PM. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast with Lucky Knott on the call. Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/