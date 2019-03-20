Coffee County CHS Baseball Falls to Lincoln County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Lincoln County to Powers Field on Tuesday to begin a 2 game district series. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County struggled with walks, hit batsmen and errors as they dropped the 8 to 2 decision.
The Red Raiders had runners in scoring position in each of the first 2 innings but could not scratch out an early lead. Lincoln County erupted for 4 runs in the 3rd inning as they sent 9 batters to the plate. Coffee County cut the deficit to 4 to 2 in the 5th inning before the Falcons added runs in the 6th and 7th innings to take the win.
Coffee County’s Griffin Meeker had a single and a double and Bryson Hullett added a pair of singles to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The loss drops Coffee County to 1 and 3 on the season and 0 and 3 in district play.
The Red Raiders will travel to Fayetteville on Wednesday for the 2nd game of the season series with Lincoln County. First pitch is set for 6 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/