Coffee County CHS Baseball Falls to Columbia in Home Opener

Coffee County Central High School baseball team welcomed Columbia to Powers Field on Tuesday for the 2nd game in their season-opening district series. With Thunder Radio on hand to bring you the broadcast, the Red Raiders were looking to bounce back from a loss on Monday in Columbia. After the Raiders took an early lead, Columbia rallied to capture the 6 to 3 win.
After each team notched a run in the 1st inning, Coffee County plated 2 runs in the 3rd to put up a lead they would hold until the 6th inning. The visiting Lions sent 10 batters to the plate in the 6th inning as they scored 4 times to take a 6 to 3 lead. The Raiders got runners on in the 7th but could not get the home win.
Skylar Bratcher had a pair of singles and drove in all 3 Coffee County runs as he earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Griffin Meeker added a pair of hits and a walk. The loss drops the Raiders to 0 and 2 on the young season as both losses came in district play.
The Red Raiders will hit the road on Thursday night when they travel to Lewisburg to take on Marshall County. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM.
