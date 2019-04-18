Coffee County CHS Baseball Falls Short in Thursday Game with Marshall County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Marshall County to Powers Field on Thursday. Riding their longest winning streak of the year, the Red Raiders were looking to keep the momentum rolling as the postseason approaches. A huge rally in the 7th inning came up short as Coffee County lost 8 to 7.
Coffee County jumped out to a 4 to 0 lead in the bottom of the 2nd inning only to see Marshall County tie the game in the 3rd. Marshall County built an 8 to 4 lead going to the bottom of the 7th. Coffee County rallied to score 3 runs and loaded the bases with the top of the order up. A red Raider strikeout ended the rally and the game.
Briffin Meeker led the Raiders in hitting as he had 3 singles to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Hayden Skipper and Brady Nugent each added a pair of singles. Harley Hinshaw drove in 2 runs in the 7th with a 2 out single.
The Raiders will be back in action on Friday when they begin a 2 game series with Warren County. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast from McMinnville. First pitch is set for 6 PM, Lucky Knott will have the pregame at 5:50. The Raiders return home for Senior Day on Saturday when they welcome the Pioneers to Powers Field. That game gets underway at 1 PM.
