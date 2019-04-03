Coffee County CHS Baseball Earns Revenge Win over Tullahoma

After suffering a humbling loss on Tuesday night to the Wildcats, the Coffee County CHS baseball team headed to Tullahoma looking for a revenge win. In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders scored 6 runs with 2 outs on the night to grab an exciting 7 to 6 win.
The Red Raiders once again took the early lead with a 1st inning run and led the Wildcats 6 to 1 going into the bottom of the 5th. Tullahoma kept fighting as they plated single runs in the 5th and 6th to cut the deficit to 3. Coffee County cobbled together an unearned insurance run in the 7th as Kael McCall reached on a dropped 3rd strike and scored on an Owen Neel single. Tullahoma made it interesting in the 7th with a 3 run home run, but Griffin Meeker got a strikeout with the tying run on base to preserve the much needed win.
Bryson Hullett and Neel each finished the game with a pair of hits as Hullett had 2 RBI. McCall finished with a double and scored 3 runs as he was tabbed Crazy Daisies player of the game. Hayden Skipper got the win for Coffee County and Meeker was credited with the save as the duo combined for 15 strikeouts.
The Red Raiders return to action on Friday and Saturday as they host games in the Rebel Classic. Coffee County will host Brentwood on Friday night at 7:30 PM at Powers Field. Coffee County will come back and take on Notre Dame at 10 AM on Saturday morning and Station Camp at 3 PM on Saturday afternoon.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/