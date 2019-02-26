Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Tuesday Scrimmage to Warren County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Warren County to Powers Field on Tuesday for a scrimmage contest. Despite out hitting Warren County, Coffee County came up on the short end of a 9 to 7 decision in 10 innings.
Jalen Morris led Coffee County in hitting as he was 3 for 4 at the plate. Zach Milan finished the game with a single and a double and 2 runs scored. Dylan Koon and Noah Bradshaw each added a pair of singles while Hayden Skipper and Skylar Bratcher added doubles.
The Red Raiders and Pioneers will scrimmage again on Wednesday in McMinnville. First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at Warren County High School.