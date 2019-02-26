«

Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Tuesday Scrimmage to Warren County

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Warren County to Powers Field on Tuesday for a scrimmage contest.  Despite out hitting Warren County, Coffee County came up on the short end of a 9 to 7 decision in 10 innings.

Jalen Morris led Coffee County in hitting as he was 3 for 4 at the plate.  Zach Milan finished the game with a single and a double and 2 runs scored.  Dylan Koon and Noah Bradshaw each added a pair of singles while Hayden Skipper and Skylar Bratcher added doubles.

The Red Raiders and Pioneers will scrimmage again on Wednesday in McMinnville.  First pitch is set for 4:30 PM at Warren County High School.