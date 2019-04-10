«

Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Pitchers Duel at Shelbyville

Harley Hinshaw of CHS baseball

The Coffee County CHS baseball team headed to Horse Country on Wednesday night for the 2nd game in the 2 game series with Shelbyville.  In an old fashioned pitcher’s duel, the Red Raiders left 8 runners on base as they failed to score a run.  Shelbyville captured the 1 to 0 win.

Harley Hinshaw pitched a 4 hitter with 1 strikeout while walking none to take the unfortunate loss.  The Red Raiders outhit Shelbyville as they finished with 5 hits led by Hayden Skipper who had a single and a double.  Hinshaw, Griffin Meeker and Bryson Hullett added singles.

Coffee County will hit the road again this weekend to compete in the Grundy County Tournament.  Coffee County will play 2 games on Friday at Sequatchie County High School taking on South Pittsburg at 3 PM and Community at 5:30 PM.  On Saturday, the Raiders will be at Grundy County High School in Coalmont.  The Red Raiders take on the host Yellow Jackets at 10 AM followed by Marshall County at 12:30 PM.