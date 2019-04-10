Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Pitchers Duel at Shelbyville

The Coffee County CHS baseball team headed to Horse Country on Wednesday night for the 2nd game in the 2 game series with Shelbyville. In an old fashioned pitcher’s duel, the Red Raiders left 8 runners on base as they failed to score a run. Shelbyville captured the 1 to 0 win.
Harley Hinshaw pitched a 4 hitter with 1 strikeout while walking none to take the unfortunate loss. The Red Raiders outhit Shelbyville as they finished with 5 hits led by Hayden Skipper who had a single and a double. Hinshaw, Griffin Meeker and Bryson Hullett added singles.
Coffee County will hit the road again this weekend to compete in the Grundy County Tournament. Coffee County will play 2 games on Friday at Sequatchie County High School taking on South Pittsburg at 3 PM and Community at 5:30 PM. On Saturday, the Raiders will be at Grundy County High School in Coalmont. The Red Raiders take on the host Yellow Jackets at 10 AM followed by Marshall County at 12:30 PM.