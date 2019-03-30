Coffee County CHS Baseball Drops Pair of Games Saturday

The Coffee County CHS baseball team traveled to Smyrna on Saturday for the final day of the Warrior Spring Classic. In the day’s first game, the Red Raiders never got untracked against Knight’s Academy in a 12 to 1 loss. In the 2nd game, Coffee County had a huge comeback before falling to Smyrna in the bottom of the 7th by a score of 12 to 11.
Taking on the independent Knight’s program out of Nashville, Coffee County fell behind 12 to 0 before getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Raiders were held to 5 hits on the day. Hayden Skipper had a double while Dylan Koon had an RBI single.
In the day’s second game, Coffee County got 2 runs in the 1st inning before Smyrna plated 8 runs in the 2nd inning. The Raiders clawed their way back into the game with a 7 run rally in the 6th inning to take an 11 to 10 lead. Smyrna tied the game in the bottom of the 6th and scored an unearned run in the 7th to get the win. Skipper had a pair of triples and a single with 3 runs scored and an RBI. Harley Hinshaw had a double and a single and 2 RBI and Kyle Farless had a double and 3 RBI.
The Red Raiders return to district play on Tuesday as they begin a 2 game series with their old rival Tullahoma. Coffee County will play at home on Tuesday and at Tullahoma on Wednesday. Both games will begin at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will have the broadcast of each. Lucky Knott will bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.