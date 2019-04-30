Coffee County CHS Baseball Closes Out Regular Season with Loss at Cookeville

The Coffee County CHS baseball team hit the road on Tuesday for a battle with sectional foe Cookeville. One night after stunning Riverdale, the Red Raider bats fell silent. The Red Raiders fell by a final score of 11 to 1.
The Raiders got on the board first in the top of the 1st inning as Hayden Skipper pulled the 3rd pitch of the game over the right field fence. Cookeville tied the game in the bottom of the 1st inning with a home run of their own. The Cavaliers added runs in each of the 5 innings as they closed out the game with an RBI on a bases loaded walk.
The Red Raiders were held to 3 hits on the night as skipper finished with a homer and a single. Griffin Meeker added the other hit via a single. Gage Edwards was stuck with the loss on the mound for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders will open up District tournament play on Wednesday when they travel to Tullahoma to take on the Wildcats. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast. First pitch will be at 6 PM, Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with the pregame show at 5:50.