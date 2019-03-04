Coffee County CHS Baseball Claims Scrimmage Win over Central Magnet

The Coffee County CHS baseball team welcomed Central Magnet to Powers Field on Saturday for a scrimmage. Using the opportunity to play all of their players, the Raiders and Tigers squared off in a 15 inning contest. Coffee County used a late inning rally to capture a 9 to 6 win.
After jumping out to a 2 to 0 lead in the first inning, the Red Raiders needed a rally in the 14th inning to capture the win. With Central Magnet leading 6 to 5 entering the bottom of the 14th, Coffee County got a 2 RBI triple from Wyatt Nugent to recapture the lead and their 2nd straight scrimmage win.
Trey Rogers was the only Coffee County player with 2 hits as he had a pair of singles in 3 at bats. Kael McCall, Hayden Skipper and Remington Banks each had a double. Coffee County finished with 13 stolen bases led by Braden Brown and Skipper each had 2 stolen bases. Coffee County used 13 pitchers on the day led by Brown and John McKelvey who each pitched 2 innings each. Hayden Hullett and Luke Beachboard each had a pair of strikeouts in 1 inning of work.