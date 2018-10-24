Coffee County CHS Announces September Athletes of the Month

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department has partnered with Jiffy Burger restaurant to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that our student-athletes put into their sports. At the end of each month, each in-season head coach will be able to submit the name of one athlete who had a standout performance and demonstrated excellent leadership during that month. The head coaches and the administration will be given the opportunity to vote for one male and one female athlete to be named athlete of the month.
On Wednesday, the CHS athletic department announced the selection of Ethan Welch and Allie Amado as the Athletes of the Month for September. Welch is a freshman member of the cross country team. Allie is a senior captain of the CHS soccer team.
Congratulations to Ethan and Allie