Coffee County CHS and Middle School Cross Country Teams Sweep Home Meet on Tuesday

The Coffee County cross country teams of CHS and CCMS hosted their second meet of the year on Tuesday at Old Stone Fort State Park. The Red Raider Run, sponsored by Jiffy Burger and Bridgestone, saw the Raider runners capture wins in all 4 races.
For the middle school runners, Greenlee Woods ran away with the girls’ race to win with a time of 15:09. Teammate Elizabeth Young broke to tape in 2nd place with a time of 22:13 just 5 tenths of a second ahead of Harris’ Cynthia Vitervo.
In the middle school boys’ race, Cam Harvey won the race with a time of 12:27. Lucas Beaty(with a time of 12:35) came in second place and Bradley Escue(13:05) came in 3rd as the Raiders swept the top 3. Additionally, Manuel Gonzalez(13:59) was 5th and Clayton Bryant(15:17) finished 7th.
In the high school races, Patricia Barrera led a Coffee County charge that saw 6 Lady Raiders finish in the top 9. Barrera won the race with a time of 22:35. Madison Rooker(24:01) was 3rd, Ariana Hanson(26:43) was 4th, Beatris Barrera(36:48) was 5th, Zoe Mills(27:49) was 6th and Haley Sherrill(30:53) came in 9th.
For the boys, Jacob Rutledge won with a time of (18:27). Renato Ayala(19:42) was 3rd, Ethan Welch(20:14) was 5th, Bodey Todd(20:37) finished in 6th place, Landon Kenney(20:50) was 7th, Jacob Melton(20:51) was 8th, Christian Alvarez(21:13) was 9th and Garrett Masters(21:13) came in 10th place as Coffee County captured 8 of the top 10 places. Wesley Swiger finished in 18th place with a time of 28:24.
The race ends the season for the middle school runners. The high school harriers will travel to Dickson on Saturday for the Mid State Cross Country Association Championship. First race is set to begin at 9 AM at Buckner Park in Dickson.