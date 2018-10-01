Coffee County Central High School Honors Athletes of the Month

The Coffee County Central High School athletic department has partnered with Jiffy Burger restaurant to acknowledge the hard work and dedication that our student-athletes put into their sports. At the end of each month, each in-season head coach will be able to submit the name of one athlete who had a standout performance and demonstrated excellent leadership during that month. The head coaches and the administration will be given the opportunity to vote for one male and one female athlete to be named athlete of the month.
Last week, the CHS athletic department announced the selection of Keri Munn and Samuel Prater as the Athletes of the Month for August. Munn, a sophomore, is among the team leaders for the Coffee County volleyball team in kills and blocks. Prater, a senior, was consistently one of the best scorers match after match for the Coffee County golf team.
Congratulations to Keri and Samuel.