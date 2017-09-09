Coffee County BASS Club Starts Season Strong on Saturday

The Coffee County Youth Bass Club opened the 2017 season on Saturday at Nickajack Lake. With the growth of high school bass clubs in the State, the Tennessee BASS Nation divided up prep teams into regions for 2017. The Raider angler squad fielded 9 boats and 17 anglers in the inaugural South Central Tennessee Region BASS Nation High School tournament.
Competing against a field of 77 boats, Coffee County fared extremely well as they placed 4 boats in the top 22 spots for the day. The Raider anglers were led by the boat of Garrett Davis and Isaiah Owens who finished in 3rd place. David & Owens caught 5 fish weighing in at 8.03 pounds. Hunter Sanders and Blake Mangrum finished in 15th place as they caught 2 fish weighing in at 3.62 pounds. The team of Shannah Frame and Ceygan Thomas finished 21st with a 2 fish stringer weighing in at 2.93 and Colby and Braeden Thurmond were 22nd with 2 fish weighing in at 2.85 pounds. The team of Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellars came in 27th with a 1.97 pound fish while Issac Turner and Cameron Rutledge finished in 32nd place with a 1.66 pound fish.
The Coffee County anglers will be back at Nickajack on September 23rd for a Tennessee Bass Nation Trail Event. Boats will put in at the Shellmound boat ramp and fishing will commence around 6 AM.