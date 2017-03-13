Coffee County Bass Club Members Show Well at Tims Ford on Saturday

Four boats from the Coffee County Youth Bass Club ho the water on Saturday competing in the Tennessee BASS Trail tournament on Tims Ford Lake. Battling cold conditions, 2 teams placed boats in the top 32 places on the day. Hunter Haley and Garrett Fellers held the hot hand as they finished in 13th place with a total catch of 11.4 pounds. Braeden and Colby Thurmond had a total catch of 6.76 pounds to finish in 32nd place. The team of Issac Turner and Cam Rutledge finished in 83rd place and Shannah Frame came home early due to illness as she finished in 86th place.
The Bass Club will host a club tournament on Saturday at Woods Reservoir. For more information about the Coffee County Youth Bass Club, you can check out their FaceBook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Coffee-County-Youth-Bass-Club-1227052340639230/