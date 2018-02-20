Coffee County Basketball Teams Open District Tournament on Saturday on Thunder Radio

The District 8AAA basketball district tournament scheduled was announced on Monday. Action began on Tuesday night with the girls’ “play-in” game at Fayetteville. The boys’ “play-in” game is set for Wednesday night as Franklin County plays host to Shelbyville. Quarterfinal action will take place on Friday with the semifinals scheduled for Saturday at Columbia Central High School. The girls’ championship and consolation games will be held on Monday night at Columbia with the boys to follow on Tuesday night.
As announced over the week-end right here on Thunder Radio, the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders each received a bye into the semifinals. The Red Raiders will open up tournament play on Saturday at 2:00 PM against the winner of Friday’s second boys’ quarterfinal. The Lady Raiders will take the court at 6:30 PM against the winner of Friday’s matchup between Lawrence County and Tullahoma. Those games will take place at Columbia Central High School and Thunder Radio will be on hand broadcast the action for you.
Regardless of Saturday’s outcomes, both Raider cage teams will advance to next week’s consolation or championship games. It also guarantees a Region 4AAA Tournament both for each team. The 1st round region tournament games will take place on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th . Teams that advance to the district championship games will host the first round region tournament games. The region tournament semifinals and finals will take place at Columbia.