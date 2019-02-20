Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Tullahoma; Clinches Regular Season District Titles

Before a capacity crowd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Friday night, the Coffee County basketball teams swept Tullahoma on Senior Night. Both Raider teams locked up regular season district titles as both teams dominated the Wildcats. The Lady Raiders won 65 to 41 while the Red Raiders dropped the Cats 63 to 49.
After taking the lead with 23 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders never trailed again as they won their 9th straight game. Leading by 7 points entering the 4th quarter, Coffee County outscored Tullahoma 26 to 9 in the final frame to coast to the blowout win. Coffee County was led in scoring by junior Jenna Garretson who had a game high 24 points as she played a big role in neutralizing the post players of Tullahoma. Bella Vinson added 19 points and Ellie Graham finished with 8 points. The game was the final home game of the regular season for Chloe Spry, Jacey Vaughn, who scored 7 points, and Abby Morgan who had 6. For her tremendous effort, Garretson was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. The win moves the Lady Raiders record to 24 and 3 overall and 10 and 0 in district play. The win also gives the Lady Raiders their 2nd straight regular season district title.
The Red Raiders scored 10 straight points in the 1st quarter to seize control of the boys’ game 6 minutes into the contest. Leading by 14 at the half and 20 points entering the 4th quarter, Coffee County held off a late Tullahoma charge to grab their 9th straight win and also clinch the regular season district title. Senior Darius Rozier led all scorers with 29 points as he earned Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Kyle Farless added 9 points while fellow seniors Harley Hinshaw scored 8 points and Chase Simpkins added 6. The 4th Red Raiders senior is Andrew Mahaffey who was injured and did not play.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will hit the final week of the regular season. The road trip begins on Tuesday night as Coffee County visits Franklin County. The regular season finale will be in Shelbyville on Thursday. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM both nights, Thunder Radio’s live coverage will begin with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental pregame show at 5:50.