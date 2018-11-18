Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Saturday Hall of Champions Games

Four of a kind was in the cards for the Coffee County CHS basketball teams on Saturday. With both the boys and girls playing doubleheaders, each team rolled to a 2 and 0 record with wins in the Hall of Champions contests. The Lady Raiders dumped Marshall County 71 to 37 and Huntland 78 to 51. The Red Raiders beat Huntland 78 to 43 and Moore County
Thanks to 6 three point baskets in the 1st half against Marshall County, the Lady Raiders took a 34 to 25 lead into intermission. In the second half, Coffee County ramped up the defensive pressure outscoring the Lady Tigers 37 to 12 in the final 16 minutes. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Jacey Vaughn and Abby Morgan who each had 18 points. Bella Vinson chipped in 11.
Against Huntland, the Lady Raiders were not able to trap the Lady Hornets and force the back court turnovers. Coffee County started the 4th quarter on a 10 to 3 run to take a 22 point lead into the final 4 minutes and get the win. Abby Morgan led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 23 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Bella Vinson added 15 points and Jenna Garretson and Kiya Ferrell each finished with 8 points.
The Red Raiders built a 15 point lead in the first quarter after a 7 to 0 start. From that point forward, Huntland could get no closer the rest of the game. Twelve different Red Raiders scored in the contest led by Kyle Farless with 13 points. Josh Perry added 11 points off the bench. Farless and Perry were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game. Gonzalo Munoz and Darius Rozier each chipped in 9 points.
Against Moore County, Coffee County got off to a slow as the Lynchburg Raiders raced out to a 5 to 0 start. The 2 teams traded the lead back and forth before the Red Raiders went on an 8 to 0 run late in the first half to take a 9 point lead into the halftime break. Moore County could not get the lead inside of 3 possessions in the 2nd half. The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Darius Rozier who had 17 points. Rod Brinkey had 14 and Kyle Farless chipped in 10.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action on Friday and Saturday in Nashville at the LEAD Academy Classic. Coffee County returns home on Tuesday, November 27th when they play host to Nashville Central Christian. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM, Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50 as Lucky Knott will have the call.
