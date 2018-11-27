Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Nashville Central Christian
Head Coach Joe Pat Cope said the Lady Raiders played a little sloppy in the first half, but still held a 39-20 lead at the break.
The defensive pressure and many scoring opportunities for Coffee County helped the ladies outscore the Lady Warriors 19-0 in the 3rd quarter. The Lady Raiders went on to win their seventh game against no defeats, 64-25.
Bella Vinson and Abby Morgan were high scorers with 14 each. Jacey Vaughn came off the bench to score 10 and was named the Crazy Daises Player of the Game. In the boy’s action Coffee County held a comfortable 39-23 lead at halftime, but Nashville Central Christian cut the down to as little as 10 points in the 3rd quarter.
Led by Senior Darius Rozier’s 34 points the Raiders were finally able to pull away for a 75-58 victory. Coffee County now at 3-0 on the season also got 9 points from Jaxson Vaughn, 8 from Chase Simpkins and 7 from Andrew Mahaffey. Rozier was named the Crazy Daises Player of the Game.
Coffee County will travel to Lawrence County on Friday for the first district action of the year. Airtime 5:50pm live on Thunder Radio.