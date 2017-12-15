Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Huntland on Friday Night

Hitting the road for the final regular season game before the holidays, the Coffee County CHS basketball teams traveled to Huntland on Friday night. Both Raider teams were looking to complete the season sweep over Huntland as each got wins on December 4th. The Lady Raiders overcame a slow start to win 57 to 47. The Red Raiders stormed out to a huge first quarter lead as they won 64 to 38.
The cold, frigid air outside must have affected the Lady Raiders offensively as they struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half. Taking a 10 to 6 lead into the 2nd period, Coffee County saw Huntland take a 19 to 18 lead with 1:45 to go in the half. But the Lady Raiders closed out the half on a 4 point run and never trailed again. Coffee County built a 16 point lead early in the 4th quarter to earn their 10th win of the season. Coffee County was led in scoring by Bella Vinson who had 18 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Alliyah Williams finished with 9 and Jenna Garretson added 8 points.
The Red Raiders got off to a blistering hot start as they built 22 to 3 lead after the first period. A scrappy Huntland team was able to cut the lead to 12 points in the 2nd quarter but could never get within 10 points the rest of the night. The win improved the Raiders record to 8 and 2 on the year. Darius Rozier was the leading scorer for Coffee County as he finished with 12 points. Garrett Booth finished with 10 points and 5 assists as he earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Grey Riddle finished with 10 points as well.
The Red Raiders will return to action on Monday as they play host to their own 3 day tournament at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The tournament will run Monday thru Wednesday with games being played each day beginning at 3 PM and the final game tipping off around 7:30 PM. The Red Raiders will open up against Smyrna on Monday night beginning at 7:30 PM and Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast.
The Lady Raiders will return to play on Thursday, December 28th when they travel to Whitwell for a 3 day Christmas Tournament. The Lady Raiders open play at 3 PM on the 28th when they take on Ringgold, Georgia. Both Coffee County teams return to regular season action on Tuesday, January 2nd when they host Warren County. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM.
Download a copy of the game broadcasts at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/