Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Grundy County on Tuesday Night

Looking for a pair of milestone wins, Coffee County welcomed Grundy County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday night for a non-district basketball doubleheader. The Lady Raiders captured their 4th straight win with a 68 to 36 decision over the Lady Jackets. The Red Raiders snapped a 3 game losing streak as they grabbed their 20th win of the year 82 to 57 over Grundy County.
The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 18 and 6 on the season.
The win improves the Red Raiders record to 20 and 7 on the season.
Coffee County concludes the regular season on Friday night when they welcome Tullahoma to The Patch. Friday night will also be Senior Night as the senior basketball players, cheerleaders and dance team members will be honored. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as the girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; we begin our broadcast with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.