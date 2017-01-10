Coffee County Basketball Sweeps Franklin County
An impressive 15 to 3 run in the final 4 minutes of the game lifted the Lady Raiders to the huge district win. Tied at 44 with 4 minutes left, Coffee County used clutch free throw shooting and superior conditioning to power to the win. The Lady Raiders hit 14 free throws in the 4th quarter and were an amazing 22 of 25 at the free throw line for the game. The win levels the Lady Raiders district record at 2 and 2 as Coffee County improved to 11 and 3 overall on the season. The win also broke a 5 game winning streak for Franklin County in this rivalry.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Holli Smithson who finished with 19 points, including 10 free throws in the 4th quarter to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Alliyah Williams added 14 points and Abby Morgan finished with 9. In a nip and tuck game from start to finish, the Red Raiders got an improbable fall away three point basket from Garrett Booth with 2 seconds on the clock to capture the dramatic win. A tenacious Franklin County team tied the game at 43 with 23 seconds remaining. After a Coffee County timeout, the Raiders appeared to be unable to get an open look as time was about to expire. Not to be deterred, Booth caught the ball on the left wing, fired off the jump shot with a hand in his face and capped off another incredible win for Coffee County. For his game winning shot, Garrett Booth earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Garrett Eldridge who finished with 10 points as Booth added 8. Grant Sadler poured in 7 points while Tyrese McGee and Stephen Sullivan each finished with 6. The win improves the Red Raiders to 14 and 3 on the year and 3 and 1 in district play. The win also snapped a 7 game losing streak by Coffee County to the Rebels.
Coffee County returns home on Thursday to welcome Fayetteville to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM and Thunder Radio will bring you all the action. Our live coverage begins at 5:50 with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show.