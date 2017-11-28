Coffee County Basketball Stays Perfect with Wins at Fayetteville

The Lady Raiders never trailed as they captured their first win of the year under the mercy rule. Coach Joe Pat Cope was able to play all of his players as Coffee County opened a lead in the first 2 minutes and coasted to the win. Bella Vinson had the hot hand in the first half as she scored 20 points by intermission and finished with 22 on the night. Junior Abby Morgan played her first complete game of the year as she has recovered from a torn ACL which occurred in February and a broken arm in September. Morgan finished with 13 points as she was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Jacey Vaughn added 11 points for Coffee County.
The Red Raiders rallied from deficits in the 4th quarter and the first overtime period to capture a thrilling win. Tied at 51 entering the second overtime, the Raiders never trailed in the decisive period as some great defense and clutch free throw shooting carried the Raiders to the win. Garrett Booth led the Raiders in scoring with 20 points, including 7 in the 2 overtime periods to be named the Crazy Daisies player of the game. Darius Rozier finished the night with 11 points and had a huge blocked shot to send the game to a 2nd overtime period. DeAaron Rozier added 9 points and Harley Hunshaw chipped in 8 in the win.
Coffee County returns home on Friday when they open district play against Lawrence County. The girl’s game will get underway at 6 PM. Thunder Radio will begin live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
