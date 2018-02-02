Coffee County Basketball Splits with Tullahoma

Playing their 7th straight road game, the Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams traveled to Tullahoma on Friday night for a district doubleheader. Both teams held 6 game winning streaks in the rivalry with the Wildcats. The Lady Raiders improved that streak to 7 games with a 53 to 44 win. The Red Raiders saw their streak come to an end in a 35 to 31 defeat.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 9 to 0 lead on Tullahoma in the first quarter to set the tone for the game. Coffee County was able to build a 13 point lead at the 4 minute mark of the 4th quarter but could not but the Lady Cats away until the closing seconds. Bella Vinson led Coffee County in scoring with 23 points including 8 free throws in the final period. Abby Morgan notched 14 points on the night, all coming in the 2nd half, including three First National Bank 3 pointers. Jacey Vaughn had 7 points and Jenna Garretson added 6 points as the Lady Raiders improved to 21 and 2 on the year and 8 and 1 in district play. Vinson and Morgan were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The Red Raiders struggled again at the free throw line as they were 3 of 16 at the line for the game. But it was 3 turnovers in the final minute that sealed the Red Raiders fate against the Cats. It was a back and forth boys’ contest that saw the lead change hands 4 times in the last 68 seconds. De’Aaron Rozier led Coffee County in scoring with 12 points as he earned the Crazy Daisies player of the game honor. Grey Riddle finished with 9 points and Darius Rozier chipped in 8 points as Coffee County falls to 13 and 8 on the year and 5 and 4 in the district.
Coffee County returns home on Tuesday night when they welcome Franklin County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM. Thunder Radio begins live coverage with the Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Show at 5:50.
Download the broadcast of the games at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/